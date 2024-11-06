Hemant Soren's election proposer who joined BJP gets life threat on social media, one detained

Ranchi, Nov 6 (PTI) Mandal Murmu, one of the proposers of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's nomination from Barhait assembly constituency, received a life threat on social media after joining the BJP, following which one person was detained on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Murmu, a descendant of bothers Sido Murmu and Kanhu Murmu who had led the Santhal revolt of 1855, joined the BJP in Deoghar on Sunday in the presence of Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Murmu was allegedly given a life threat on a social media platform. We have detained a person in this regard and interrogation is underway," Dumka Superintendent of Police (SP) Pitambar Singh Kherwar told PTI.

Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hemant Sati said, "As soon as we received the information of the threat, we traced the location of the person. It was found that he belongs to Dumka district. We immediately informed the Dumka Police." He said security has also been provided to Murmu, a resident of Sahibganj district.

Advertisment

Earlier, former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren had urged the state police to take strict action against the person issuing the threat and ensure safety of Murmu's family.

"This is the lowest level of politics. Such threats cannot be ignored. @JharkhandPolice @sahibganjpolic2 is requested to take strict action against such people with criminal mentality. @ceojharkhand @dc_sahibganj please arrange for the safety of the family of Mandal Murmu," he posted on X. PTI SAN SAN ACD