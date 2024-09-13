Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand: A legacy of corruption and appeasement politics

New Delhi: The forthcoming Jharkhand state elections mark a pivotal moment for the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its chief rival, the BJP. Hemant Soren’s government is confronting serious allegations of corruption and accusations of engaging in appeasement politics—issues that could profoundly influence the election’s outcome.

These dual concerns have raised significant doubts about the government’s integrity and may jeopardize its traditional tribal support base, a core constituency for the JMM.

Corruption allegations: A crisis of trust

A key issue plaguing Soren's administration is the rising number of corruption allegations, particularly those linked to land deals. Investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have uncovered fraudulent land transactions, involving the sale of lands previously deemed non-saleable. These scandals have tarnished the JMM’s reputation and questioned its dedication to transparent governance.

In Jharkhand, where land rights are a sensitive matter, particularly for tribal communities, these corruption cases strike deep. The belief that influential individuals are exploiting these deals for personal gain could erode public confidence in the JMM. For a party that came to power on the promise of safeguarding tribal rights, such scandals represent a stark betrayal of their core principles. As the election nears, opposition parties like the BJP are likely to exploit this narrative, framing the JMM as having lost its moral standing.

Appeasement politics: Dividing the tribal vote

Compounding the JMM’s troubles are accusations of appeasement, particularly towards minority communities. The government has been accused of facilitating illegal land encroachments for religious purposes, a move that has sparked backlash among the indigenous population. Controversies, including the construction of religious structures on government land, have caused unrest in tribal regions, such as Hazaribagh and Simdega.

A particularly contentious issue involves attempts to appropriate land from Jaherthans—sacred sites for indigenous worship—for graveyard construction. This has ignited outrage among tribal groups, who perceive these actions as an assault on their cultural identity. Such incidents risk alienating the tribal electorate, which forms the backbone of the JMM’s support.

While the JMM may have aimed to secure minority votes, these moves have created a deep rift between the state’s indigenous population and minority communities. The party now finds itself precariously trying to balance these interests while facing accusations of abandoning its core tribal supporters.

Opposition's advantage: Seizing the narrative

The BJP, positioning itself as the alternative to the JMM, is leveraging these controversies to its advantage. By highlighting corruption, the BJP aims to appeal to voters seeking honest governance and a crackdown on illegal land deals. Furthermore, by criticizing Soren’s appeasement policies, the BJP is courting tribal voters who feel betrayed by the JMM.

The BJP's "Mila Kya?" campaign, questioning the JMM’s achievements and unfulfilled promises, is resonating, especially in rural areas. By focusing on corruption and tribal marginalization, the BJP seeks to present itself as the party that values governance and Jharkhand’s indigenous heritage over divisive vote-bank tactics.

The future: A critical moment for Jharkhand politics

Should the opposition succeed in capitalizing on these issues, Jharkhand could witness a dramatic political shift. The BJP’s focus on accountability and tribal rights may help it gain ground, potentially ending the JMM’s long-standing dominance in the state.