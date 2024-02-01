Hemant Soren''s plea against arrest heard in Jharkhand HC

Ranchi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday heard a petition filed by former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Former union minister Kapil Sibal, appearing virtually for Soren, told the court that the JMM leader was wrongly arrested by the ED.

He submitted before the court seeking more time to advance his arguments.

Soren on Thursday also moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the central agency in the money laundering case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra agreed to hear the plea of the former Jharkhand chief minister on Friday.

Sibal and senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Soren, told the apex court that the JMM leader will be withdrawing his plea from the Jharkhand High Court on the issue.

Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said here that the petition in the high court will be withdrawn even though it has been listed for hearing on Friday.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam after a seven-hour grilling by sleuths of the central agency.

He will be produced before a special court here later in the day. PTI CORR NAM BDC