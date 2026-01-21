'Her family matter': UP women commission chief on controversy involving her deputy Aparna Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women chief Babita Singh Chauhan on Wednesday refused to comment on the recent allegations against her deputy Aparna Bisht Yadav, saying it is her "family matter".

On Monday, Aparna Yadav's husband Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, alleged that she had ruined his family ties and he would seek a divorce from her "as soon as possible".

"There is no meaning of my reaction on this. It's their family matter. It will be appropriate to talk to them," Chauhan told reporters when asked about the issue.

When asked if Aparna Yadav, a BJP leader, has approached her on the issue, Chahuan said, "She understands her family situation. She is vice chairperson of the commission and is capable of taking a decision." In a lengthy post on his verified Instagram handle (iamprateekyadav), Prateek Yadav described Aparna Yadav as a "family destroyer" and accused her of being self-centred and driven by fame and influence.

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to do is become famous and influential. Right now, I am (in) a very bad mental health condition, and she doesn't bother. That's because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her," Prateek Yadav had said.

The post also carried a picture of Aparna Yadav. None of her family members commented on the development so far.

Initially some persons close to Aparna said that Prateek Yadav's account was hacked but even after two days no FIR has been lodged in this connection. The post still exists on Instagram.

Aparna Yadav had contested the 2017 assembly elections on an SP ticket from the Cantt seat in Lucknow but lost to Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

She joined the BJP in March 2022, and was appointed vice chairperson of the state women's commission in September 2024.

Neither the SP nor the BJP has reacted to the issue so far. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK