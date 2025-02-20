'Her hard work paid off’: Rekha Gupta's son on her becoming Delhi CM

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) "My mother's 30 years of hard work has finally paid off today as she became the chief minister of Delhi," said Nikunj Gupta, son of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

First-time legislator Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister on Thursday in a grand show of strength that marks the BJP's return to power in the national capital after more than 26 years.

At the age of 20, she became the president of the Delhi University Students’ Union on her own, Nikunj told PTI Videos.

"My mother did not had any political backing, but through her hard work day and night, she has achieved this position today," he said.

He further said that his maternal grandfather and grandmother are simple people who had ordinary jobs.

Nikunj added, "It was my mother's hard work that built her political career. She has held significant positions, serving twice as a councillor, as the vice president of BJP Mahila Morcha, and now as the chief minister." He further shared that his mother has always maintained strong family ties and had the full support of the entire family throughout her journey.

"She has maintained good relations with both my maternal and paternal families, and our entire family has supported her since day one," he said.

"We are all preparing to host a celebration, this is a huge moment for all of us," he added. PTI SHB SHB KVK KVK