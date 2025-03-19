'Her resilience, dedication, pioneering spirit motivate millions': Khandu lauds Sunita Williams

Itanagar, Mar 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday hailed the return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth after spending nine months in space, stating that her resilience, dedication and pioneering spirit motivate millions.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth early on Wednesday after nine months' stay at the International Space Station. Their eight-day journey in space stretched to nine months due to a glitch in their Boeing spacecraft.

"Welcome Home, Sunita Williams! Immense happiness and pride as Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams returns safely to Earth after her inspiring mission aboard the ISS! Her resilience, dedication, and pioneering spirit continue to motivate millions, proving that the sky is not the limit -- it's just the beginning," Khandu posted on X.

"Wishing her a smooth recovery and looking forward to her next adventure," the chief minister added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also lauded the safe return of Williams.

"Welcome back to Earth, Sunita Williams! India's daughter continues to make us proud with her resilience, dedication, and pioneering spirit. The successful return of you and Butch Wilmore aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft is a shining example of human ingenuity and perseverance," Mein wrote in a social media post.

"Wishing you a smooth recovery and looking forward to your next extraordinary journey!" he added.

Williams, 59, a former US Navy captain, was born in Ohio in 1965 to a Gujarati father, Deepak Pandya, from Mehsana district, and a Slovenian mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya.

The SpaceX capsule carrying the astronauts parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico hours after leaving the International Space Station. The splashdown occurred off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, ending their prolonged mission.

Within an hour, the astronauts exited their capsule, smiling and waving at the cameras before being taken away in reclining stretchers for routine medical checks.

Wilmore and Williams spent a total of 286 days in space, 278 days longer than initially planned. By the time of their splashdown, they had completed 4,576 orbits around Earth and travelled 121 million miles (195 million kilometres).