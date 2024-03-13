Herb kabab chini, Ayurvedic drug Neeri KFT may aid kidney recovery: Study

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Herb 'kabab chini' and herbal formulation Neeri KFT can be effective in improving kidney function in those suffering from renal diseases, claims a new study by the National Institute of Unani Medicine.

Advertisment

The study published in the Avicenna Journal of Medical Biochemistry spoke about the potential of traditional medicine in treating various diseases, despite low awareness levels, and sought greater accessibility to affordable treatment options for all.

As part of the study, researchers from the institute in Bengaluru categorised 30 patients randomly into two groups.

While one group was given Neeri-KFT, the other was provided with kabab chini (piper cubeba), it said, adding that after 42 days, a decrease in serum creatinine levels was observed in both groups.

Advertisment

There was an enhancement in the glomerular filtration rate (GFR), the study said, adding that these parameters are indicators of improved kidney function.

Patients also experienced an improvement in appetite and fatigue, the researchers said.

Asked about it, Dr Jayant Kumar Hota, senior consultant nephrologist at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said while there is no denying that many ingredients in Indian medicines may be helpful in curing or preventing kidney diseases, the sample size in the survey is too low to come to a definitive conclusion.

Advertisment

"I think we need systematic multi-centre studies involving many patients of different types of chronic kidney diseases to really find out the efficacy of these medications," he added.

However, Dr Sanchit Sharma, executive director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, emphasised on the growing international recognition of traditional medicine and noted Ayurveda's mention of several remedies such as including Neeri KFT to strengthen kidneys.

Dr R P Parasher, National President of the Integrated Medical Association (Ayush) said there are a number of medicines in Ayurveda for the treatment of urinary disorders and kidney diseases that also act as anti-oxidants and immuno-modulators.

Advertisment

"These medicines increase the secretion of digestive juices, enzymes and chemicals, detoxify the body, bring down hypertension and decrease inflammation," he said.

These medicines also reduce oxidative stress by reducing the activity of free radicals in the body, Parasher said, adding kabab chini is Piper cubeba and is included in the ingredients of Neeri KFT.

The study mentions that chronic kidney disease (CKD) ranks 19th as a cause of death and a considerable social and economic burden worldwide that affects more than 10 per cent of the world's population. The prevalence of CKD is higher in developing countries.

According to the WHO's Global Burden of Disease 2015 report, 1.2 million and 19 million people died of renal failure and disability-adjusted life-years respectively.

With nine out of 10 patients unable to afford expensive treatment, this study was conducted to explore the scientific facts behind traditional medicine and find an affordable option. PTI PLB IJT