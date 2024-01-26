Herbal medicine expert of Arunachal to be honoured with Padma Shri award

Itanagar: Yanung Jamoh Lego of Arunachal Pradesh, who has revived the traditional healing practices of the Adi community, has been chosen for the Padma Shri award this year.

Hailing from the state’s East Siang district, the 58-year-old woman is a deputy director in the state agriculture department.

"I have been treating patients for the last 30 years. I am very happy to be honoured with this prestigious award. At first, I could not believe it," Lego told PTI from Pasighat.

She revived the traditional system of treatment in the state particularly in the Siang belt.

Congratulating her on getting the award, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said it is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh.

"Hailing from the Adi tribe in East Siang, Ms Lego is an herbal medicine expert who, despite challenges, has devoted her life to the revival of the lost traditional healing system of our state. May you continue your exceptional work," Khandu posted on X.

— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 26, 2024

Lego said profit-making has never been her motive as she gets pleasure by helping patients at the herbal clinic she operates near here.

The Adi community member also runs a YouTube channel on which she uploads videos on herbal medicine.

The Padams, Milangs, Komkars, Minyongs and Pasis collectively call themselves Adi meaning 'hill people'. They inhabit the lower part of the Lower Dibang Valley district, especially the Roing and Dambuk areas.