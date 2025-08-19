Herders gather at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, seek immediate passage of Shepherds' Protection Bill

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (PTI) Over 100 herders gathered at Freedom Park here on Tuesday urging the Karnataka government to immediately pass the long-promised Shepherds' Protection and Prevention of Atrocities Bill.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had pledged during his Budget speech to enact protective legislation for the community.

The herders will submit a memorandum to the government, officials said.

"Over 100 herders have gathered at Freedom Park. They have a set of demands and will be submitting a memorandum to the state government, which has been arranged," a senior police officer said.

In a memorandum addressed to the CM, the Traditional Shepherds' Welfare Protection Struggle Committee alleged that members of the community are facing continuous harassment, assaults, life threats, murders, rapes, sheep thefts and bribery demands, particularly in forest and hilly regions.

The committee claimed shepherds were being "harassed" and subjected to "atrocities" by forest department officials and staff.

The memorandum also cited recent incidents in Bagalkote, Bidar and Dharwad districts where shepherds were killed or attacked, saying such cases "raise grave questions about humanity".

"To curb such atrocities and to ensure welfare such as hostel and educational reservation for shepherds' children, proper medical treatment, insurance, healthcare, market facilities and legal aid, we have been demanding for many years the enactment of a law to protect the rights and welfare of traditional shepherds," the memorandum said.

It welcomed the government's move to introduce -- The Traditional Migratory Shepherds (Protection Against Atrocities and Provision of Welfare) Bill, 2025--, but demanded that the provisions of punishment and fine be made more stringent.

The shepherds' body further said that those accused of "theft" should not easily get bail, and strict action must be taken against ineligible persons availing benefits meant exclusively for shepherds as well as against officials who facilitate such misuse.

The committee urged the government to pass the Bill during the ongoing legislative session. PTI AMP KH