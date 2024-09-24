Here’s how Maharashtra govt bolsters women's empowerment led by reforms

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led central government and the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra have intensified efforts towards women's empowerment, highlighting economic and educational advancement as pivotal for national progress.

This strategic focus recognises that uplifting women's status significantly boosts overall societal development.

A look at the initiatives:

Financial empowerment: The "Ladki Bahin" program, initially started by Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh and later adopted in Maharashtra by Ajitdada Pawar, has directly benefited over 1.5 crore women by depositing Rs 1,500 monthly into their bank accounts. This financial aid not only alleviates immediate economic pressures but also instils financial independence among women.

Educational upliftment: Beyond financial assistance, the government has tackled educational barriers by offering free higher education to girls from families earning up to 7.5 lakh rupees annually. This policy not only democratises access to education but also paves the way for vocational training, aiming to prepare women for better job prospects and leadership roles.

Health and household support: Addressing the economic impacts of fluctuating domestic gas prices, schemes like the Chief Minister's Annapurna Yojana provide three free LPG cylinders annually to economically backward women. Concurrently, the Ujjwala Yojana has facilitated over 90 million LPG connections to households, reducing health hazards from traditional cooking methods and promoting environmental health.

Savings and transportation benefits: Initiatives like the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana offer high-interest savings accounts specifically for the girl child, fostering a culture of savings. Additionally, transportation concessions such as free bus travel in Karnataka and a 50% discount in Maharashtra not only support mobility but also have contributed to the profitability of state transport systems.

Political empowerment: The political landscape for women is being reshaped with proposed reservations in the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha, aiming to amplify women's voices in governance. This is complemented by legislative reforms like the abolition of triple talaq, enhancing women's legal rights, and social security.

Housing and property rights: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana prioritises women as property owners, a move towards economic empowerment through asset ownership. This initiative not only aims at housing but also at improving women's social standing and security.

These multifaceted approaches signal a transformative shift towards gender equality. By focusing on education, health, economic support, and political representation, these measures are forging a society where women's contributions are not just recognised but leveraged for national development.

This comprehensive strategy underlines a commitment to not just empower women but to place them at the forefront of India's developmental narrative, mirroring Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Women-led development" where women are not just beneficiaries but key drivers of growth and change.

This approach, coupled with the increased visibility of women in STEM fields, space research, and entrepreneurship through schemes like Stand-up India, paints a picture of a rapidly evolving role for women in India's societal and economic fabric.