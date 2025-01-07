Here's how Markadwadi's EVM row took Opposition's hypocrisy to new level

New Delhi: The recent Maharashtra Assembly elections have once again thrust the debate over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) into the limelight. In Markadwadi village, Solapur, a unique but misguided attempt to conduct an "illegal re-election" using traditional ballot papers highlighted the growing frustration among some quarters of the electorate. This plan, ultimately thwarted by local authorities, was a reaction to the defeat of NCP(SP) MLA Uttamrao Jankar by BJP's Ram Satpute in Markadwadi, despite Jankar's overall victory in the Malshiras Assembly seat by a margin of over 13,000 votes.

From Frustration to Action

In Markadwadi, the dissatisfaction with EVMs led to the villagers setting up banners for a re-poll, an action swiftly deemed illegal and anti-democratic by the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate. This incident underscores not just electoral disillusionment but also the impact of political rhetoric on public action.

The EVM Paradox

The irony is stark; the EVMs, initially introduced by the Congress party, are now often blamed by opposition parties when election results do not favor them. Villager Jayesh highlighted this contradiction, saying, "Challenging the EVM is challenging democracy itself, especially when these machines were brought in by Congress." The selective skepticism becomes even more apparent when considering that the same EVMs were trusted during the Lok Sabha elections when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition emerged victorious.

Ground Realities in Markadwadi

Despite the broader victory for Jankar, Satpute managed to secure significant local support in Markadwadi, largely due to his development initiatives. Villagers like Kaushal praised his efforts in establishing a tourist center and bringing substantial funds to the area. "Bhau has worked tirelessly, earning a lead of 150 votes here," Kaushal noted, indicating that local issues and tangible benefits often outweigh electoral machinery concerns.

The impact of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a women empowerment scheme, was also a decisive factor in voter preference. Onkar, another local, mentioned, "Even if we switch back to ballot papers, human errors are possible. But the influence of such schemes can't be overlooked."

Political Opportunism or Real Concern?

The opposition's allegations of EVM tampering seem opportunistic to some residents. Mithun questioned the timing of these complaints, "Why were there no issues during the Lok Sabha elections? This selective outrage seems anti-constitutional." This narrative not only questions the credibility of the opposition but also contrasts with BJP's emphasis on local development and governance.

Adesh Gupta underscored the importance of recognizing voter choices based on actual work done, stating, "Voters have seen the corruption-free initiatives and welfare schemes under Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar's governance."

No Tampering, Only Transparency

The accusations of EVM manipulation collapse under scrutiny. As Alok from the village remarked, "If there was tampering, why didn't it show in the Lok Sabha results? It's clear, when results are in their favor, there's no issue." This selective skepticism suggests a political strategy rather than genuine electoral integrity concerns.

Respecting the Democratic Mandate

The botched re-poll attempt in Markadwadi serves as a lesson in how political narratives can sway public opinion. Dinesh encapsulated the sentiment, "If EVMs were tampered with, our MP candidate would have won. We respect the mandate, unlike others who only complain when they lose."

Ultimately, the health of democracy relies on all parties respecting the electoral process and focusing on governance rather than grievances. The voters of Markadwadi have spoken clearly in favor of development over division. It's time for political entities to do the same and move forward with the mandate given by the people.