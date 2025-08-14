Heritage conservation campaign writing new chapter of development in UP: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the heritage conservation campaign in the state is writing a new chapter of development and livelihood.

Taking part in the 24-hour discussion on 'Vision-2047' in the Assembly, Adityanath reiterated his government's commitment to development of tourism, especially the religious sites, while counting department-wise achievements.

The footfall of 66 crore devotees for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj earlier this year set a world record, besides the transformation of many religious sites, including the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ayodhya Dham, Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad, and Vindhyavasini Dham, he said.

He said the development of the Ramayana, Krishna, Buddhist and Shakti circuits will promote religious tourism, while the facility of a heliport at Kapilvastu and efforts to return the ashes of Lord Buddha are also strengthening the international identity of the state.

Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey had requested to bring the ashes of Lord Buddha to the state, claiming that dollar will come to Uttar Pradesh from Buddhist tourists, and not from Kashi and Mathura.

Adityanath said, "Recently, an urn containing the ashes of Lord Buddha was put up for auction in Hong Kong, which was stopped due to the intervention of the prime minister. Now it will be brought to India and installed in Kapilvastu." "Along with this, new sectors like Jain circuit, wildlife circuit, connection with Nepal and heritage tourism are being prepared in Bundelkhand-Vindhya," he added.

The chief minister said that holy places such as the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi, Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Shri Banke Bihari Dham, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Chitrakoot, Naimisharanya, Shakumbhari Dham, Devipatan Dham, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Lumbini, Kapilvastu, Shravasti, Kaushambi and the Sonbhadra Dham are attracting not only religious devotees, but also common tourists.

Tourism related to these places has become the basis of employment for taxi drivers, hawkers, flower-leaf sellers, sweet shops, barbers and hotel operators, he said.

"In this way, this campaign of heritage conservation in Uttar Pradesh is writing a new chapter of development and livelihood," Adityanath said.

He also said that the grip on poverty in the state has tightened with 6 crore people rising above the poverty line.

Discussing the government schemes, he said that pension, foodgrains, gas connection and financial inclusion have changed the lives of crores of people in Uttar Pradesh. PTI AR CDN ARI