Heritage for hire: Uttarayan draws big spenders to Old Ahmedabad’s rooftops

Ahmedabad, Jan 13 (PTI) From private terraces to high-priced viewing galleries, the old city's rooftops are transforming into a lucrative rental market this 'Uttarayan' (Makar Sankranti), fetching owners as much as Rs 10,000 to Rs 80,000 for a single day of kite flying.

Private terraces in the 'pols' (traditional neighbourhoods) of Khadia, Raipur, Sarangpur, and Astodia are being transformed into premium viewing galleries.

While modern Ahmedabad is dotted with luxurious high-rises, the true essence of the festival stays alive in the narrow streets of the old city. Travel agents and locals say that wealthy residents from affluent families are more willing to pay extra to experience the city's heritage.

"Amdavadis living in apartments worth crores in posh areas willingly pay for the heritage experience -- the warmth, welcome and hospitality -- by renting rooftops in the 'pols' of the old city," Ajay Modi, a travel agent who facilitates terrace rentals during Uttarayan, told PTI.

On January 14, jubilant cries of "Kai Po Che" will echo through old neighbourhoods of Khadia, Raipur, Sarangpur and Astodia.

"Kai Po Che" is a triumphant Gujarati phrase yelled during kite flying, meaning "I have cut the kite!" celebrating when one's kite string severs an opponent's kite in a competition.

Renting terraces during Uttarayan is a trend in the old city. For a day, these rooftops turn into shared spaces of belonging, where hosts and visitors come together to celebrate the festival in its most authentic form.

To mark the occasion, terraces are carefully painted and adorned with colourful balloons, intricate dori work, patriotic tricolour-themed decor and bright garden umbrellas. The skyline comes alive with colour and movement.

Rooftop owners thoughtfully curate these visual elements, consciously transforming their homes into vibrant cultural spaces that attract visitors and promote tourism, while showcasing the city's living heritage.

According to Modi, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are particularly keen to experience Uttarayan in their homeland and reconnect with their roots.

He, however, noted that this year the number of NRI revellers has declined considerably, attributing it to the stringent policies in the US.

Despite this, the old city continues to draw visitors from across Gujarat and the country, all eager to experience Uttarayan in its most traditional setting.

At Chetna Soni's terrace in Khadia, for instance, families from Mumbai arrive each year to celebrate the festival. "A family of 15 has been coming to my rooftop for the last three years," Soni said.

"The heritage that lies in the heart of Ahmedabad, within the narrow lanes of these pols, has a charm of its own. It's a lifetime, memorable experience," she added.

Hosts like Soni go the extra mile to ensure comfort and authenticity. "We arrange Gujarati refreshments, mineral water, a traditional lunch, a music system and kites for our guests," she said.

Beyond celebration, Uttarayan in the old city sustains an entire local ecosystem. Street food vendors, small gruh udyog (home industries) and local suppliers see a significant boost as tourists place bulk orders for authentic Gujarati delicacies such as 'bhajiya', 'fafda', 'gathiya', 'chikki' and more.

"A complete ecosystem comes alive during this time," Modi emphasised.

Uttarayan is not just a festival, it's an economic and cultural lifeline for the old city, according to locals.