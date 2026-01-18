Heritage meets hi-tech: Armed forces legacy showcased at book fair theme pavillion

New Delhi (PTI): An ornate gateway honouring the iconic IMA, Dehradun edifice, a gallery of Param Vir Chakra recipients and a virtual walk onboard an indigenous aircraft carrier using VR technology -- the thematic pavilion at the world book fair here is a veritable showpiece of the legacy of the armed forces.

The pavilion carries the overriding theme of the fair -- "Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @75," and a huge panel mounted on one of its walls depicts India's key military events since independence, spanning the period from the 1947 war to Operation Sindoor in 2025.

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026, being hosted at the Bharat Mandapam from January 10-18, also celebrates 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and the sesquicentenary of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

However, it's the thematic pavilion erected in one of the capacious halls at the sprawling venue which is attracting a large number of people to it.

Visitors enter it through a heritage-style red-and-white gateway which reminds many of them of the celebrated 'Chetwode Building' -- the main building of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, while a grand bookshelf mounted at its other end pays homage to the Sudan Block of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla.

Books related to India's military history, its contribution during the two World Wars, the legacy of the Navy, aircraft carriers, the 1971 India-Pakistan War that led to the creation of Bangladesh and other publications on strategic affairs have been displayed for reading purposes.

"People have appreciated this pavilion a lot. Many come, pick a book off the shelf, and sit in front of the Sudan Block replica, to immerse themselves in the moment. A stage area in the middle of the pavilion hosts talks by authors and military researchers," a book fair staff member at the pavilion told PTI.

He points to a collage of prints of archival newspaper clips, bearing stories related to the 1948 Hyderabad police action, the 1971 war, the 1999 Kargil war, and the destruction of terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir during the military action carried out on early May 7 under Operation Sindoor, displayed in the bookshelf area.

People of all age groups have visited the pavilion in the past nine days, whose striking design is attracting visitors, military history enthusiasts or common readers alike A separate wall panel highlights the role of women in the Indian armed forces.

The spirit of military wisdom and valour which the pavilion celebrates gets heightened as profound verses related to war and warfare, duty, bravery, sacrifice embedded in several ancient texts such as Yajurveda, Dhanurveda, Arthashastra, Bhagawad Gita and Nitisara, have been digitally displayed on a series of screens, bookended by two round panels explaining the essence of the philosophy.

Near the main gateway, a model of the main battle tank, Arjun, has been mounted against the backdrop of a column-fronted structure bearing a slogan 'Serve With Honour'. The caption describes that it is a representation of the building of the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

Adjacent to it, a major naval platform and the building of the Indian Naval Academy -- INS Ezhimala -- have been depicted, while a fighter aircraft model sits next to it, as many visitors stop by to get clicked with 'I Love Indian Army' glow signboard mounted near the gateway.

A special gallery has been created in the pavilion in homage to all the 21 recipients of the Param Vir Chakra -- India's highest military decoration, awarded for exemplary acts of valour during wartime.

Enhancing the patriotic fervour, a sculptural art installation sits in front of it, depicting India's victory in the Kargil war.

A giant panel erected on one side of the pavilion titled 'Saga of Valour' depicts major conflicts and the Indian military's journey since Independence, such as the 1947-48 war with Pakistan, the 1965 war, the 1971 war, and the decisive military action taken under Operation Sindoor last year.

A digital screen also displays a montage of images, including one from the tri-Services press conference on Operation Sindoor held in May.

"Visitors can also get a virtual feel of walking onboard India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, at our VR (virtual reality) kiosk, or a feel of an IAF aircraft at another kiosk next to it," a staff member operating the kiosk said, as many little children also queued up to get the VR experience.