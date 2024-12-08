Heritage on wheels: Lucknow's vintage car rally showcases elegance and history

Lucknow, Dec 8 (PTI) Lucknow's streets turned into a moving museum on Sunday, with a fleet of vintage cars cruising through the city to celebrate the beauty of bygone eras.

Advertisment

Organised by the Oudh Heritage Car Club, the vintage car rally was supported by the tourism department and HDFC Bank, and featured around two dozen vintage cars.

The "Chandrika Devi Heritage Drive" covered a 60-kilometre route from the tourism department's Paryatan Bhawan in Gomti Nagar to Captain's Farm about 30 kilometres away.

UP Tourism Principal Secretary Mukesh Meshram emphasised the broader impact of such events, saying, "This vintage car rally connects the younger generation with our transportation history. It also fosters interest among citizens in preserving our heritage." "UP Tourism supports these events and we are planning similar rallies in the Bundelkhand and the Chambal regions to promote tourism there," Meshram told PTI.

Advertisment

The rally included a fleet of rare cars such as the 1928 Austin (Austin 7), Jaguar Mark IV, Fiat Spider, and the Volkswagen Beetle.

Some of the vehicles driven during the rally were almost a century old.

Oudh Heritage Car Club president Pradyuman Singh said, "This is the fourth time UP Tourism has sponsored us. These events are part of our heritage, and we aim to promote vintage cars by driving them and showcasing them to the public." While the rally faced some last-minute dropouts, reducing its strength to 22-24 cars from the expected 30, Singh remained optimistic.

Advertisment

"It's still a decent number for today's drive. These cars, some from the 1940s and 50s, covered a fair distance of 60 kilometres, which is a good run for such vintage machines," he told PTI.

A highlight of the rally was the 1928 Austin 7, owned by Dr Akhilesh Maheshwari.

Oudh Heritage Car Club treasurer Amit Gujral highlighted the challenges of maintaining such classics.

Advertisment

"Maintaining these cars takes time and passion. We often visit markets in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad or even import parts. Regular maintenance is essential; we start the car at least once in 15 days to keep the engine in shape," he said.

Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, the event's chief guest, reflected on the cultural significance of vintage cars.

"Cars are an important part of our cultural and historic landscape. Understanding their restoration and preservation is crucial," he remarked.

Advertisment

Ali recalled Lucknow's rich history of vintage cars and rallies.

"The Raja of Tirwa was a pioneer in this movement, and my father owned a 1928 Isotta Fraschini. Such cars were symbols of elegance and passion among the talukdars of Lucknow. They had a penchant for it. Hispano-Suizas, Packards -- but now they are all gone," he noted.

Among the cars that stood out was Sandeep Narain's Volvo Amazon (1967), celebrated for introducing the revolutionary three-point seat belt.

Advertisment

"Volvo didn't patent this innovation because it believed safety should be universal. Today, this system is used worldwide in all cars," Narain said.

He also showcased his Fiat Spider (1958), a stunning red convertible, highlighting the blend of style and functionality that defined automotive design in its era.

Nitin Kohli drove his 1951 Morris Series II, which he said was made in England. "I have a private mechanic for this who comes probably every seven or 15 days. I go on a drive religiously every Sunday in this car." "This does require maintenance for sure but is low on it. It performs efficiently and gives us a good, safe drive," the upbeat Kohli, who matched his car with a red cap, told PTI.

Advertisment

The rally concluded at Captain's Farm at Kathwara village in the Bakshi ka Talab area of Lucknow amid admiring glances from the participants and spectators.

Meshram reiterated plans for expanding such initiatives across Uttar Pradesh to regions rich in history, such as Bundelkhand.

"These events not only draw tourists but also connect them with the state's heritage," he added. PTI KIS SZM SZM