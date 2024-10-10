'Heritage Walk Festival' celebrating city's rich legacy begins in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi Tourism Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday inaugurated a 80-day-long 'Heritage Walk Festival' at the Mutiny Memorial in Kamla Nehru Ridge to celebrate the city's rich legacy and culture.

The festival, organised by the Delhi Tourism Department, will run from October 10 to December 31 and will take the participants through 100 of the city's most significant historical sites, an official statement said. The festival, aimed to highlight Delhi’s rich and centuries-old heritage, began with a walk through the Mutiny Memorial, a site built during the 1857 freedom struggle, it added. Bharadwaj said the memorial, originally intended to honour the British officers and their allies, now stands as a symbol of India's fight for independence, representing the resilience of freedom fighters who challenged the British rule.

He emphasized the importance of introducing Delhi's hidden heritage to both the public and younger generations.

"There are hundreds of historic sites in Delhi that people are unaware of. Our goal is to share this priceless history and make the city a global tourist destination," the minister said.

The 80-day-long festival will see heritage walks across different locations in the city, showcasing lesser-known sites and stories, the statement said. Bharadwaj also highlighted that such initiatives have been organised periodically by the department and will continue to be a focus in the future.

The initiative seeks not only to boost tourism but also to instill a sense of pride and responsibility in preserving Delhi's legacy for future generations, the statement added.