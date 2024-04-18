Heritage walk organised in Jaipur to mark ‘World Heritage Day’

Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) A heritage walk was organised in the walled city of Jaipur on the occasion of World Heritage Day on Thursday.

Nearly 30 people including tourist guides, tour operators, heritage conservators in the city and others attended the two-km walk from New Gate to Rajasthan School of Arts.

"The objective of the initiative was to promote heritage tourism in Jaipur. The feedback collected during the walk will be shared with the government authorities so that improvement in cleanliness and other arrangements could be improved," walk coordinator Sanjay Kaushik said. PTI SDA NB NB