Heritage walks, adventure sports for persons with disabilities to headline Purple Fest-2025 in Goa

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Heritage walks, parasailing and scuba diving tailored for persons with disabilities will headline the International Purple Fest-2025 in Goa from October 9 to 12, officials said on Monday.

The fest is India's largest celebration of disability rights and inclusion, first launched in Goa in 2023. It is organised by the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Goa, in partnership with the Government of India and international allies.

The event will bring together persons with disabilities, policymakers, artists, technologists, sportspersons, and civil society groups.

Speaking at a media sensitisation workshop at the UN House here, Taha Haaziq, Secretary in the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Goa said the festival slated to be India's largest celebration of disability inclusion will feature blind cricket, wheelchair cricket, birdwatching tours, and a vibrant Purple Street showcasing live painting, sculpture, and performances by artists with and without disabilities.

"This time we want to send a clear message -- that fun, leisure, and culture -- are equally part of inclusion," Haaziq said, noting that the state was working with the National Institute of Water Sports to make jet skiing and scuba diving safe even for participants without limbs.

"Why should a person with disability be left behind when it comes to adventure?" he asked.

Organisers said this year's theme is "Universal Design and Inclusive Thinking in Action." The programme spans nine tracks, including policy forums under the Purple Think Tank, exhibitions of assistive technologies, a fine arts section called Purple Kaleidoscope, and the Purple Experience Zone simulating accessible banks, offices, and digital platforms.

Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, called the Purple Fest "an international phenomenon" that reflected India's diversity and innovation.

"Disability inclusion is a human rights issue and also a driver of economic and social development. The media can be a real change agent in shifting narratives from charity to rights, from silence to active voice," he said.

The Goa government is pitching the festival as a model for accessibility nationwide. Social Welfare Minister of Goa Subhash Phal Desai said the Purple Fest had grown into "a revolution in the lives of persons with disabilities." He pointed to Goa's policy of granting skills-based certification to students with intellectual disabilities who may not complete academic exams. "This ensures they are not left out of placements and opportunities," he said.

More than 200 events are planned, with over 20,000 participants expected each day, he added.

Deputy Director General at the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Richa Shanker, said the festival was "not merely an event, but a movement to change narratives and bring all stakeholders together to build an inclusive society." With more than 8,900 registrations already, the organisers urged the media to amplify the stories of resilience and creativity that will emerge.

"Purple Fest is about creating a model of an inclusive Goa and, by extension, an inclusive India," Desai said. PTI UZM OZ OZ OZ