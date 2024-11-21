Heroin, banned 'Meth' tablets worth over Rs 86 cr seized in Mizoram, two held

Aizawl, Nov 21 (PTI) Assam Rifles in collaboration with Mizoram Police seized banned Methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth over Rs 86 crore in two separate operations in Champhai district and two Myanmar nationals were arrested in one of these connections, an official statement said on Thursday.

A joint team of Assam Rifles and state police launched an operation in a village on Wednesday after security forces received information about the movement of a suspicious consignment across the Tiau river along the India-Myanmar border.

During the operation, the traffickers escaped from the spot but the consignment was seized, the Assam Rifles statement said.

During the search, 28.52 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 85.56 crore were recovered, it said.

Methamphetamine tablets, also called ‘crazy drug’, have been banned in India.

In another operation in the district, a woman and a man, both residents of Myanmar, were arrested after 52-gram heroin worth Rs 39 lakh was seized from their possession, the statement said.

One motorcycle used for transporting the narcotics substance was also seized, it added. PTI CORR BDC