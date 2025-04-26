Heroin, brown sugar among various narcotic items seized in Manipur, two held

Imphal, Apr 26 (PTI) Two persons were arrested after narcotic substances, including brown sugar and heroin, were seized from their possession in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Saturday.

The drugs were seized during a search operation at the residence of Wangmayum Barul Alam of Lilong Haoreibi area on Friday, a senior officer said.

"During the operation, various narcotics and psychotropic substances were found at his house. The seized items included 3.9 kg of brown sugar, seven soap cases containing suspected heroin powder (12 grams per case) and seven codeine bottles of 100 ml each," the police said.

Barul Alam has been arrested, the officer said.

In a follow-up action, security forces seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.14 lakh from the residence of Yangkhubam Hafi in Darul Uloom Makha in the same district, he said.

The amount was the proceeds from the sale of drugs, the police said, adding various pharmaceutical capsules were also seized from there.

The value of the seized items is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

The state police and several other security agencies have been conducting search operations in Manipur since the ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in May 2023.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the strife-torn Manipur in the last two years. PTI CORR BDC