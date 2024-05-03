Heroin, foreign cigarettes worth over 4.34 crore seized in Mizoram

Aizawl: Assam Rifles and Mizoram police have seized heroin and foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 4.34 crore in two separate operations, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police carried out a joint operation at the Falkland area in Aizawl on Tuesday during which 598 gm of heroin was seized, the statement said.

Two persons, including a Manipur resident, have been arrested for possessing the heroin worth Rs 4.18 core, it said.

In another operation carried out Wednesday, Assam Rifles seized 22,000 packets of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 16 lakh smuggled from Myanmar at Lungpuk village in south Mizoram's Siaha district.

Meanwhile, Mizoram police in collaboration with volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) seized eight fully loaded trucks of dried areca nuts smuggled from Myanmar during a joint operation at Seling in the Saitual district on Wednesday, police said.

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the seizure, they said.