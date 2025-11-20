Heroin, meth tablets worth over Rs 26 cr seized in Mizoram, 2 Myanmar nationals arrested

Aizawl, Nov 20 (PTI) In a major drug haul, the Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department, seized a large quantity of methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth over Rs 26 crore near state capital Aizawl, the BSF said in a statement on Thursday.

Two Myanmar nationals have been arrested for possessing the contraband believed to be smuggled from the neighbouring nation, the statement said.

Acting on specific inputs, BSF personnel and Excise officials launched a joint operation on Wednesday and intercepted two suspects riding scooters on NH-6 between Seling and Tuirial in Aizawl district.

During questioning, both admitted to having concealed a consignment in nearby roadside bushes.

Subsequently, in the presence of two independent witnesses, a systematic search of the indicated location was carried out, resulting in the recovery of two plastic bags.

While one bag was found to contain 15 packages of methamphetamine (Dragon Brand) weighing 14.905 kg, the other contained 49 soap cases of heroin weighing 707 grams, it said.

The total value of the seized drugs has been estimated at Rs 26.05 crore, the statement added.

Mizoram has been grappling with a surge in drug trafficking and illegal smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar, particularly since the 2021 military coup in the neighbouring country.

The ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023 has further aggravated the situation, with smugglers increasingly using Mizoram as an alternative route. PTI CORR MNB