Heroin, meth tablets worth Rs 13 crore seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 9 (PTI) Assam Rifles and Mizoram police seized heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 13.3 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district during joint operations in the past two days, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

A total of 605 grams of heroin valued at Rs 4.23 core was recovered at Mualkawi from the possession of a resident of Zokhawthar on Wednesday, he said.

In another operation following a tip-off, 30,300 tablets of methamphetamine worth Rs 9 crore and Rs 17.49 lakh in unaccounted cash were recovered at Zokhawthar on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Thursday, he said.

A 40-year-old man from Assam's Karimganj district has been arrested for possessing meth tablets and unaccounted cash, the official said.The seized items and the two accused were handed over to the police. PTI CORR SBN SBN