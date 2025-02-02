Heroin, methamphetamine tablets, areca nuts worth over Rs 10 crore seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 2 (PTI) The Assam Rifles seized heroin, methamphetamine tablets and smuggled areca nuts worth Rs 10.9 crore in separate operations in Mizoram's Champhai and Lawngtlai districts near the India-Myanmar border, an official said on Sunday.

Personnel of the Assam Rifles in collaboration with officials of the state excise and narcotics department seized 3.3 kg methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 9.99 crore at Ngur village in Champhai, she said.

Three persons were arrested for possessing the meth tablets, the official said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

In another operation, the personnel recovered 116.81 gram of heroin worth Rs 81.76 lakh from a person at Thingkah village in Lawngtlai district, she said.

The Assam Rifles also recovered 32 bags of smuggled Burmese areca nuts worth Rs 17.92 lakh at Champhai's Zotlang area on Saturday, the officer added. PTI CORR RBT