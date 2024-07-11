Heroin packet recovered near international border in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Jul 11 (PTI) A packet of heroin was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Thursday, a BSF official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force troops launched a search operation in Kilche village situated near the international border.

During the search operation, they recovered a packet containing 570 grams of heroin, said the BSF official.

The packet was wrapped in yellow tape and a metal ring was also attached to it, the official said. PTI COR CHS SKY SKY