Heroin recovered from Punjab village, hunt on to nab smuggler

Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) Police have recovered 23 kg heroin from a village in Punjab's Amritsar, with the consignment linked to a smuggling network operated by a US-based smuggler.

"In a major blow to trans-border smuggling, Amritsar Rural Police has successfully recovered 23 Kg Heroin from village Devi Daspura, Jandiala. The consignment is linked to a smuggling network operated by #USA-based smuggler Jasmit Singh @ Lucky," Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

The DGP said Sahilpreet Singh alias Karan, a resident of Devi Daspura, retrieved the consignment and multiple police teams are actively working to arrest him.

"An FIR under the NDPS Act registered at PS Jandiala, @AmritsarRPolice. Further investigations are underway to trace both backward and forward linkages in the smuggling network," he said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Border Range, Satinder Singh, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh, told reporters that police teams received a reliable input that the accused retrieved a consignment of heroin from across the border.

Acting swiftly, teams from Jandiala police station in Amritsar launched an intelligence operation and recovered 23 packets of heroin, weighing 1 kg each. They were kept in a jute bag in Devi Daspura, they said.

The DIG said the probe found that the arrested accused was in direct touch with US-based smuggler Jasmit Singh alias Lucky, who arranged the consignment.

According to a Punjab police statement, Jasmit Singh has a criminal background and cases pertaining to Arms Act and attempt to murder are registered against him. PTI SUN DV DV