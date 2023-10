Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) The security forces on Wednesday recovered two bottles containing 1.5 kg of heroin from a field near the international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a BSF official said.

The Border Security Force troops, while carrying out an area domination patrol, observed some suspicious items lying in the field near village Dal.

They recovered two small bottles filled with heroin from the agricultural field. The bottles were wrapped with black adhesive tape. PTI CHS NB NB