Heroin recovered, three held in Punjab

Amritsar, Nov 10 (PTI) Three persons were arrested after two kg heroin was recovered from their possession here, police said on Sunday.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said preliminary probe found that the arrested suspects were in contact with Pakistan-based drug traffickers.

Using various social media apps, they coordinated the cross-border smuggling of drugs delivered via drones, he said.

Bhullar said police apprehended the three suspects from the Dana Mandi area near Bhagtawala, Amritsar, when they were travelling on a motorcycle.

Following their questioning, police recovered two kg of heroin from them. PTI JMS CHS DV DV