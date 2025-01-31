Heroin seized, one arrested in Mizoram's Champhai

Aizawl, Jan 31 (PTI) Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department and Assam Rifles detained a man after 112 gm of heroin was seized from his possession in Champhai district, an official statement said.

The man, a resident of Champhai's Zotlang was arrested on Thursday for possessing the contraband, it said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement added.

On January 27, Assam Rifles had seized 2.27 kg of heroin worth Rs 7.64 crore near the Indo-Myanmar border in Champhai district. PTI CORR RG