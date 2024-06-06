Heroin seized, three arrested in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jun 6 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested and altogether 985 gm of heroin has been seized from their possession in separate incidents in Aizawl, Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department said in a statement.

A 35-year-old woman, identified as Lalbuatsaihi, was arrested in Durtlang locality on the northern outskirts of Aizawl on Wednesday and 131 gm of heroin seized from her possession, it said.

In Hunthar area, a 23-year-old man, identified as Lalmuansanga, was arrested and 775 gm of heroin seized from his possession, while 79 gm of heroin was seized from 43-year-old Lalsangliana in Chhinga Veng locality of the capital city.

They were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. PTI CORR ACD