Heroin seized, three persons arrested in Sikkim's Namchi

Gangtok, May 5 (PTI) Police in Namchi district of Sikkim arrested three persons after 815 gm of heroin was seized from their possession on Monday, an official said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a police team led by Melli SHO Kishore Chhetri apprehended three persons from the Jorethang area and seized the heroin from their possession.

The arrested persons are in police custody and further investigations are underway to uncover potential links to larger drug networks, the officer said.

On Sunday night acting on a tip-off, a Singtam police team led by SHO Sher Bahadur Manger apprehended a 39-year-old man from Adarsh Goan area and seized brown-coloured substance suspected to be brown sugar.

Police said that the total recovered quantity was 122.80 gm, packed in 103 small pouches..

Accordingly, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is in progress. PTI COR RG