Heroin valued at over Rs 2 cr seized, one held in Assam

Diphu, Aug 10 (PTI) Heroin valued at over Rs 2 crore was seized from an ambulance coming from Manipur and a person was arrested in this connection in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Saturday evening, police said.

During a routine search of vehicles near the State Bank of India's office in Khatkhati area, a police team intercepted the ambulance coming from neighbouring Manipur, they said.

Around 265 gm of heroin was seized from 23 soap boxes hidden in the bonnet of the ambulance and the police arrested the driver.

The estimated value of the seized heroin was over Rs 2 crore, the police added.