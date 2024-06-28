Heroin valued at Rs 19 crore seized in Assam, six held

Guwahati, Jun 28 (PTI) Heroin worth over Rs 19 crore was seized and six people were arrested in three separate operations in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Acting on specific information, the police conducted a special operation at Digharkhal Toll Gate in Cachar district and seized 1.881 kgs of heroin, the CM said in a post on 'X'.

The police also apprehended three persons in this connection.

The value of the seized heroin was estimated at Rs 9.5 crore in the international market.

In another incident in the same district, the police conducted a special operation and recovered 561 gms of heroin, valued at Rs 3 crore, and apprehended two persons in this connection.

The police also intercepted a vehicle at Borpathar in Karbi Anglon district, recovered 1.005 kg heroin worth Rs 7 crore, and apprehended one person.

Sarma congratulated the police personnel for the successful operations. PTI DG BDC