Heroin worth around Rs 4 crore seized in Assam, 3 held

Guwahati, Aug 14 (PTI) Heroin valued at nearly Rs 4 crore was seized from Karimganj and Cachar in Assam's Barak Valley, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the recovery, he said.

Assam police carried out two separate anti-narcotics operations in Karimganj and Cachar, Sarma said.

“Karimganj Police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Gilaiti Hills and recovered 305 gms of heroin; two apprehended,” he posted on X.

The value of the seized heroin was estimated to be over Rs 1.90 crore.

In another operation, Cachar Police intercepted a person at Sonai and upon “thorough search, recovered 330.07 gms of heroin worth Rs 2 crore from his possession. He has been apprehended for further investigation,” he said. PTI DG RBT