Heroin worth nearly Rs 37 lakh seized, six held in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 23 (PTI) Six drug peddlers were arrested from Assam's Guwahati on Saturday after heroin worth nearly Rs 37 lakh was seized from their possession, police said.

Assam Police Spokesperson Pranabjyoti Goswami said acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched by the Special Task Force (STF).

"The team of STF got hold of six drug peddlers along with 46 grams of heroin concealed in 33 vials," he said.

One of them hails from Meghalaya and others are from various places of Assam, Goswami said.

"The recovered heroin and the six apprehended drugs peddlers were handed over to the Basistha Police Station for initiating necessary legal actions by registering a case," he said.

Another senior official said that the value of the seized drug would be nearly Rs 37 lakh as per Narcotics Control Bureau standards. PTI TR BDC