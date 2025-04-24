Heroin worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Manipur, 3 arrested

Aizawl, Apr 24 (PTI) In a major drug haul, heroin worth over Rs 1 crore was seized and three persons were arrested in two separate operations in Mizoram in the past two days, an official said on Thursday.

Volunteers of the Central Anti Drugs Squad (CADS) constituted under the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) seized 4.8 kg of heroin from two vehicles in Saitual town near the Manipur border on early Thursday, he said.

Two persons both residents of Farkawn village in east Mizoram's Champhai district were apprehended by the volunteers for transporting the heroin, he said.

The owner of the seized heroin, a resident of Ngur village in Champhai district, has escaped to Myanmar, he said.

The seized heroin and the two accused were handed over to the excise and narcotics department by the CADS members on Thursday and the two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the official said.

In another seizure, officials of the Excise and Narcotics department seized 106 gm of heroin and arrested a local resident during an operation at Tlangsam area in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Wednesday, he said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official added. PTI CORR RG