Heroin worth over Rs 10 crore seized in Delhi; two held

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men allegedly linked with an interstate drug trafficking syndicate and seized over 2 kg heroin worth more than Rs 10 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Anshul Rana and Ganga Parshad alias Vicky.

"A total of 2.034 kg of heroin was recovered from Rana's possession during a raid in Delhi's Dwarka, while Parshad was arrested in a separate operation in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area," the officer said.

The officer said the operation was carried out by a crime branch team following inputs about the movement of a drug supplier who was expected to deliver a large consignment of heroin near a school in Dwarka.

"The team laid a trap near a sports complex adjacent to the school in Sector 8 and apprehended Rana. A search of his bag led to the recovery of 2.034 kg of heroin," he added.

A case was registered under relevant provisions and further investigation was launched.

During interrogation, Rana disclosed that he had procured the contraband from Parshad, who sourced the contraband from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

Based on this, the team tracked Parshad's location to Laxmi Nagar and arrested him in a follow-up operation.

Police said the syndicate operated across Delhi-NCR, with Parshad allegedly procuring heroin in bulk from Bareilly and supplying it to Rana, who then distributed it further to local peddlers in the capital.

In addition to the heroin, the police also seized a scooter allegedly used for transporting the contraband and six mobile phones used by the accused to coordinate the illegal trade.

Police records show that Parshad has been previously involved in multiple criminal cases, including an earlier Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case registered by the Special Cell in 2019. Further investigation is underway to identify other members, officials said. PTI BM BM ARB ARB