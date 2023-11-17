Heroin worth over Rs 11 cr seized in Assam, 4 held

Guwahati, Nov 17 (PTI) Four persons, including two women, were arrested after heroin worth over Rs 11 crore was seized from their possession in two separate operations in the state capital region of Assam, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Special Task Force (STF) and Kamrup district police jointly intercepted a pick-up van, coming from Churachandpur in Manipur, on Thursday night and recovered 98 packets of heroin weighing 1.35 kg from a concealed chamber of the vehicle, Assam Police Spokesperson Pranabjyoti Goswami said.

The police team, led by STF Deputy Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta, put up a checkpost at Amingaon in Kamrup district, he said.

Two persons hailing from Manipur were arrested from the spot, Goswami said.

"The drug was being taken to a lower Assam district when it was recovered. Necessary legal action is being initiated at the STF police station," he said, adding that the total value of the seized contraband would be around Rs 11 crore.

In the second case, STF conducted a raid at Khanapara in Guwahati and apprehended two "habitual women drug peddlers", Goswami said.

The police recovered 43 vials containing 54.5 grams of heroin, Rs 5,680 in cash and one mobile handset, he said.

A senior official said that the total value of the seized drug would be nearly Rs 44 lakh as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards. PTI TR BDC