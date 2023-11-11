Heroin worth over Rs 18 cr, unaccounted cash seized in Mizoram, 5 Myanmerese held

Aizawl, Nov 11 (PTI) Five Myanmarese were arrested in Mizoram's Champhai district after heroin worth over Rs 18 crore and unaccounted cash of Rs 1.21 crore were seized from their possession in three separate operations, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, joint teams of Assam Rifles and the state police carried out operations in Zote and Zokhawthar villages along the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Friday and seized 2.61 grams of the narcotics substance, they said.

According to Assam Riffles officials, the market value of the seized heroin is estimated at Rs 18.30 crore and the unaccounted cash was in the Indian currency notes.

The seized cash was in the denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50.

"Five Myanmerese were arrested in the joint operations," one of the Assam Rifles officials said.

The accused and the seized contraband were handed over to Champhai police for legal proceedings, he added.

Notably, the operations were conducted three days after the polls to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held on Tuesday. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI COR BDC