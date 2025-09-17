Heroin worth over Rs 20 cr seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 17 (PTI) Personnel of the Assam Rifles have seized 2.46 kg of heroin worth around Rs 20 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the personnel launched an operation on Tuesday near the Tiau river on Melbuk road area, and upon seeing them, two suspects left the consignment and crossed over to Myanmar, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The contraband, along with the vehicle used for transporting the heroin, were seized, it said.

The seized drug was handed over to Zokhawthar Police for further investigation, the statement added. PTI CORR RBT