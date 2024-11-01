Heroin worth over Rs 22 lakh seized in Mizoram, two women held

Aizawl, Nov 1 (PTI) Two women were arrested after heroin worth Rs 22.7 lakh was seized from their possession near Mizoram's Aizawl, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police launched an operation at Maubawk village and recovered 32.4 grams of the narcotics substance from the two women, it said on Thursday.

One of the two accused is a resident of Maubawk and another hails from Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Both the accused and the seized contraband worth Rs 22.7 lakh were handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime) in Aizawl, the statement added. PTI CORR BDC