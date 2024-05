Guwahati, May 9 (PTI) Around 420 gram of heroin worth over Rs 2.5 crore was seized and two persons arrested during a search by the Special Task Force (STF) in Assam's Kamrup district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off regarding movement of narcotics, an STF team led by additional SP Kalyan Pathak intercepted a vehicle in Boko area of the district and recovered 30 packets of heroin. The arrested persons have been identified as Kabel Uddin and Sabur Ali. PTI DG DG MNB