Heroin worth over Rs 3 crore seized in Assam, 7 arrested

Dibrugarh/Guwahati, Sep 22 (PTI) Seven people, including three women from Arunachal Pradesh, were arrested with drugs worth over Rs 3 crore from different parts of Assam, police said on Friday.

Four people were arrested from Jaypur in Dibrugarh district when they were allegedly transporting heroin to Arunachal Pradesh.

"They were carrying 364.43 grams of heroin in 29 soap cases to Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh when police apprehended them in an operation. Along with the driver, we caught three women from the neighbouring state," Deputy Superintendent of Police Naba Kumar Borah told PTI.

The gang was allegedly transporting the drugs from Duliajan rail station to Tirap in a car, which has also been seized, he added.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is on. The seized drugs are around Rs 3 crore in value," Borah said.

In another operation in Hojai district, police arrested two persons from the Lanka police station area.

From their possession, 15 plastic vials containing 15 grams of heroin were seized, police said.

The value of the seized drugs is around Rs 12 lakh, they said.

In Dhemaji district, a woman was arrested from Silapathar with 1.46 gram heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 1.2 lakh, they added.