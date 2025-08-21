Heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh seized in Rajasthan, 2 drug traffickers held from Delhi

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh was seized in Rajasthan's Bhiwandi and two alleged drug traffickers were arrested from Delhi, police said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Chopanki police station and the District Special Team (DST) laid a checkpoint near Ajmeri Gate late Wednesday evening, Superintendent of Police Prashant Kiran said.

A motorcycle with two youths was intercepted. On seeing the police, they attempted to flee but were nabbed after a brief chase. A search led to the recovery of 259 grams of heroin from their possession, Kiran said.

The accused were identified as Kamal (23) and Kuldeep (20), both residents of Burari in Delhi. The motorcycle used in smuggling was also seized.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and possible links of the accused, police said.

"This is the largest seizure by Bhiwadi police so far in its fight against narcotics," Kiran said.