Heroin worth over Rs 5.5 crore seized

Guwahati, Oct 18 (PTI) Heroin worth over Rs 5.5 crore was seized and two persons nabbed in Guwahati city, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intensified patrolling near Chandmari flyover under Chandmari police station of the city and apprehended two persons moving on a two-wheeler early on Friday.

During the search, the police seized heroin, weighing 691 gm hidden in ten soap boxes from the duo, an official said.

The apprehended peddlers have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Manoj Deka and the value of the seized heroin was estimated to be over Rs 5.5 crore, the official said.

The police are conducting necessary legal formalities, he added. PTI DG DG RG