Heroin worth over Rs 6 crore seized in Guwahati

Guwahati, Apr 28 (PTI) Heroin valued at more than Rs 6 crore was seized and two persons have been arrested for possessing the drug here on Sunday, police said.

Acting on specific input that narcotic dealers from Tripura and Manipur were planning to bring a huge quantity of contraband to the city, a Special Task Force (STF) team, led by Inspector General of Police Parthasarathi Mahanta, launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle in Khanapara area in Guwahati here.

During the search, a bag was found in the back seat, which contained 1.5 kg of heroin, a police officer said.

The drug was packed in two soap boxes.

The police arrested the two persons, who were in the vehicle.