Aizawl, Dec 4 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 1 crore was seized in Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Wednesday.

During a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department, 152 gram of heroin was seized from Zote village, it said.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles seized 8,000 kg of smuggled areca nuts worth Rs 56 lakh in Ngur village on Tuesday, it added. PTI CORR SOM