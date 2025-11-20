Heroin worth Rs 1.35 crore seized in Navi Mumbai; one held

Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have seized heroin worth Rs 1.35 crore and arrested a man hailing from Punjab, allegedly involved in distributing the contraband in the area, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell raided a premises at Kopri village in Vashi on Wednesday and recovered 271.8 gm of heroin, senior inspector Sandeep Nigade said.

"The accused, Vikramjit Singh Amrik Singh, was caught red-handed with the contraband worth Rs 1.35 crore. The accused is originally from Amritsar and has been living in a rented room here for the past few months, running this illicit trade," he said.

The probe has exposed a direct drug supply chain from Punjab to Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The accused brought heroin directly from Punjab and was selling it to known customers in Navi Mumbai and the surrounding areas, he said.

"We have identified seven more accomplices or suppliers connected to this case, and they are currently absconding. Police teams have been formed and have immediately started searching for them," the official said. PTI COR ARU