Heroin worth Rs 1.4 cr seized in Guwahati, 3 arrested

Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) Heroin worth nearly Rs 1.4 crore has been seized and three peddlers have been arrested from Guwahati, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid in Balughat in Basistha police station area on Saturday evening and arrested a drug peddler, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said in a statement.

A total of 27 vials containing 36.05 gm of heroin, a mobile phone, a scooter and some cash were seized from his possession, he added.

"Upon being led by the arrested person, police searched a rented house in Beltola Bazar, Garokuchi Path in Dispur police station area and nabbed two more drug peddlers," Goswami said.

From the duo, police seized 102 vials containing heroin weighing 138 gm, and two mobile phones, he added.

Further investigation is underway, the CPRO said.

Another senior official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be around Rs 1.4 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards. PTI TR TR ACD