Heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore seized in Delhi, 2 drug traffickers

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two drug traffickers and seized 548 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1.5 crore, an official said on Monday.

In a series of operations, police first apprehended Pooja Devi with 415 grams of heroin. During interrogation she disclosed the name of her supplier, Rohit, the official said.

Subsequently, Rohit was arrested from Sultanpuri with 133 grams of heroin, he said.

Pooja, who was previously involved in illicit liquor trade, had joined the drug trafficking business along with Rohit. They were supplying heroin across Delhi-NCR, he said.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire drug supply network in the city, the police said. PTI BM NB NB